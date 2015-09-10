Sept 10 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** One in five Canadian renters face an affordable housing
crisis, spending more than half their income on shelter costs,
according to a new study by a coalition of affordable housing
groups in six provinces of Canada and the Vancouver City Savings
Credit Union. (bit.ly/1UIJmi1)
** Canada's unimpressive response to resettling Syrian
refuges is a sign the country is shrinking into a smaller role
on the world stage. A new research paper by Robert Greenhill and
Megan McQuillan suggests that decline has been going on for a
generation, under both Conservative and Liberal governments. (bit.ly/1Qq9KfY)
** Canada's Federal Liberals are threatening to pull out of
a leaders debate on foreign policy later this month over
concerns that it won't be bilingual as promised. In a letter
sent to the organizers of the Munk Debate on Wednesday, the
co-chairs of Trudeau's campaign team said they were reviewing
whether to take part in the debate on Sept. 28. (bit.ly/1gbijhC)
NATIONAL POST
** Suncor Energy Inc's top executive, Steve
Williams, blasted the "stupidity" of pipeline politics in the
United States and Canada, and also hinted that his company's
C$5-billion ($3.78 billion) worth of cash could be used to buy
up "distressed assets" in "fire sales". He made these comments
in a speech at an energy conference in New York on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1JWxnIn)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will not deviate
on the Syrian refugees issue. At a rally on Wednesday, Harper
offered a riposte to the accusation from Justin Trudeau that he
has been using security as an excuse not to act. (bit.ly/1JWzlsj)
** The anti-sex education protest centered on Thorncliffe
Park's Muslim community may be fizzling. On Tuesday, there were
roughly 700 absentees at Thorncliffe Park Public School, or
about half of projected enrolment; on Wednesday that was down to
"only" 432, or about 30 percent. (bit.ly/1L42OEW)
($1 = 1.3213 Canadian dollars)
