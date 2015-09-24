Sept 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc is anticipating a bounce back in
orders for new business jets after a weak first half of the year
as a pickup in demand in the United States and elsewhere offsets
softness in emerging markets. "Lots of good conversations with
customers, good activity," David Coleal, Bombardier's president
for business aircraft, said in an interview on Wednesday.(bit.ly/1NVODE7)
** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp is open to selling any and
all of its real estate as it plans to move away from owning
bricks and mortar, while its main union, Canadian Media Guild,
argues the public broadcaster is in danger of making
"irreversible" cuts under financial duress. (bit.ly/1L7VidP)
** President of Rogers Communications Inc's
enterprise business unit, Nitin Kawale, on Thursday said it
would offer its own managed services to replace a number of IT
functions, including enterprise-level WiFi that the company will
manage for its customers in the cloud. Kawale said in an
interview the aim is to deliver IT and communications services
in the same fashion as a utility would sell a company power or
running water. (bit.ly/1R29TXf)
NATIONAL POST
** One of the biggest backers of the Keystone XL pipeline is
acknowledging that the project is likely doomed to fail. The
Saskatchewan government is expecting Keystone's demise after
American Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton said
she opposed it. Clinton said on Tuesday that the project had
been a distraction and she doesn't believe it's in the best
interests of what needs to do be done to combat climate change.
(bit.ly/1YCXuy1)
** Canadian Tire Corp has worked hard to become a
more technology-focused retailer in recent years and is now
aiming to spark loyalty-fatigued consumers' creative interest
with a new app that serves as a mobile credit card, a loyalty
card and a hockey game, all in one. The app is available to all
holders of the retailer's Canadian Tire Options MasterCard and
allows users to pay for all of their Canadian Tire store
purchases, redeem loyalty points and unlock "badges" to collect
bonus digital Canadian Tire money. (bit.ly/1YCXCgS)
