March 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official visit to the White House this week should result in a new border pact that will remove a series of barriers hindering the flow of travellers and trade while improving security, says Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.(bit.ly/1X6kWkp)

** In a new paper called Augur: Mining Human Behaviors from Fiction to Power Interactive Systems, a group of Stanford University computer science researchers revealed that they used the Wattpad "corpus" - a collection of almost two billion words (or 600,000 chapters) written by regular people - to help a computer understand the world around it. The team intends to make the program they built, Augur, into an open-source tool that other researchers can build on.(bit.ly/1ROFfla)

NATIONAL POST

** Nancy Reagan, the helpmate, backstage adviser and fierce protector of Ronald Reagan in his journey from actor to president - and finally during his 10-year battle with Alzheimer's disease - has died. She was 94. (bit.ly/1QFn5zM)

** The son of a former Ottawa cleric who encouraged Libyans to "take part in jihad" was reportedly killed in an armed clash with government forces in Benghazi over the weekend. The death of Owais Egwilla, described as a former Ottawa university student, was announced on social media accounts affiliated with Libyan fighters.(bit.ly/1W2HlPn)

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)