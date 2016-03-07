March 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official visit to the
White House this week should result in a new border pact that
will remove a series of barriers hindering the flow of
travellers and trade while improving security, says Public
Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.(bit.ly/1X6kWkp)
** In a new paper called Augur: Mining Human Behaviors from
Fiction to Power Interactive Systems, a group of Stanford
University computer science researchers revealed that they used
the Wattpad "corpus" - a collection of almost two billion words
(or 600,000 chapters) written by regular people - to help a
computer understand the world around it. The team intends to
make the program they built, Augur, into an open-source tool
that other researchers can build on.(bit.ly/1ROFfla)
NATIONAL POST
** Nancy Reagan, the helpmate, backstage adviser and fierce
protector of Ronald Reagan in his journey from actor to
president - and finally during his 10-year battle with
Alzheimer's disease - has died. She was 94. (bit.ly/1QFn5zM)
** The son of a former Ottawa cleric who encouraged Libyans
to "take part in jihad" was reportedly killed in an armed clash
with government forces in Benghazi over the weekend.
The death of Owais Egwilla, described as a former Ottawa
university student, was announced on social media accounts
affiliated with Libyan fighters.(bit.ly/1W2HlPn)
