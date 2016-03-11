March 11 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Too many ships amid a soft economy have sent ocean-going
container rates to new depths. An index of spot rates on 11
trade routes between Asia, Europe and the United States has
fallen by 62 per cent in the past year, according to Drewry
Shipping Consultants, which has published the World Container
Index since 2011. (bit.ly/1XhsqkU)
** The European Central Bank's bolder-than-expected new
stimulus package, designed to fight deflation, got off to a
rough start Thursday when the euro soared - the opposite of what
the ECB had hoped it would do.(bit.ly/1TzmaH2)
NATIONAL POST
** Tough times in the oilpatch are leading to deep frugality
in the grocery aisles, delivering a harsh blow to the owner of
Sobeys and Safeway. Empire Co posted adjusted
third-quarter earnings Thursday that were far below analyst
estimates.(bit.ly/1YFcR7H)
** A deal for Houston-based natural gas pipeline operator
Columbia Pipeline Group Inc would give TransCanada Corp
access to high-growth U.S. shale plays, analysts said
Thursday.(bit.ly/1RbDSdd)
** Canadian banks are actively pursuing opportunities to
play an integral part in the growth of fintech, despite the fact
that 81 per cent of global banking CEOs see the pace of
technological change as a threat, PwC says in a new report.(bit.ly/1P2wjUP)
