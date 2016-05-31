May 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The glowing outlook for the world's airlines is beginning to dull a little amid data showing that international passenger traffic rose by just 4.6 percent in April, the slowest year-over-year pace since January, 2015. (bit.ly/1OXTlgU)

** A new court ruling on assisted death is raising questions about whether the Liberal government's proposed law is constitutional, as the House of Commons prepares to vote Tuesday on a historic bill to legalize the practice. (bit.ly/1PeZ9rV)

** Ottawa is considering setting up a 'super' Security Intelligence Review Committee that would provide oversight to a number of federal security departments and agencies, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says. (bit.ly/1UeSkT9)

NATIONAL POST

** As oilsands companies send crews back to the Fort McMurray region of Alberta and prepare to restart production following the devastating wildfires, the cumulative hit to the industry's cash flow is expected to be in the billions of dollars. (bit.ly/1WuwhOF)

** Ontario's concussion safety bill, "Rowan's Law", will likely be passed at Queen's Park next week, just days before the provincial legislature ends its spring session. The law, named in honor of Rowan Stringer, a Barrhaven, Ontario, high school student who died after sustaining two closely spaced concussion while playing rugby, would be a first in Canada. (bit.ly/1UeTePq) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)