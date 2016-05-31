May 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The glowing outlook for the world's airlines is beginning
to dull a little amid data showing that international passenger
traffic rose by just 4.6 percent in April, the slowest
year-over-year pace since January, 2015. (bit.ly/1OXTlgU)
** A new court ruling on assisted death is raising questions
about whether the Liberal government's proposed law is
constitutional, as the House of Commons prepares to vote Tuesday
on a historic bill to legalize the practice. (bit.ly/1PeZ9rV)
** Ottawa is considering setting up a 'super' Security
Intelligence Review Committee that would provide oversight to a
number of federal security departments and agencies, Public
Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says. (bit.ly/1UeSkT9)
NATIONAL POST
** As oilsands companies send crews back to the Fort
McMurray region of Alberta and prepare to restart production
following the devastating wildfires, the cumulative hit to the
industry's cash flow is expected to be in the billions of
dollars. (bit.ly/1WuwhOF)
** Ontario's concussion safety bill, "Rowan's Law", will
likely be passed at Queen's Park next week, just days before the
provincial legislature ends its spring session. The law, named
in honor of Rowan Stringer, a Barrhaven, Ontario, high school
student who died after sustaining two closely spaced concussion
while playing rugby, would be a first in Canada. (bit.ly/1UeTePq)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)