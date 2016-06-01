June 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is increasing the amount it pays to veterans who are so incapacitated they can no longer work, but many of those who currently make the least will get raises of just a couple percentage points while those at higher ranks will get 20 percent more.(bit.ly/1XOR4LY)

** Hunter Tootoo suddenly resigned as fisheries minister Tuesday evening after informing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he had lost control over his drinking and needed treatment for alcohol abuse. (bit.ly/1TJqlvs)

** New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant remains squarely behind the controversial Energy East pipeline project, despite the virtual elimination of the price difference between North American oil and imported crude that provided the C$15 billion ($11.47 billion) project with one of its key selling points. (bit.ly/1r2BOOR)

NATIONAL POST

** The House of Commons Procedure and House Affairs committee unanimously adopted a motion on Tuesday stating that the prime minister's apologies having been accepted, the point of privilege raised on May 18 was resolved and "no further action is required."

The apology is regarding a heated kerfuffle two weeks ago with Ruth Ellen Brosseau, the MP who was elbowed by the prime minister ahead of a vote on time allocation for assisted dying legislation. (bit.ly/1spLYu5)

** Starting Wednesday, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank customers can add bank-issued credit cards and Interac debit cards to a supported iPhone's digital wallet, Apple Pay, for contactless purchases in-store. (bit.ly/25Asrsv) ($1 = 1.3083 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)