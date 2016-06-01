June 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal government is increasing the amount it pays
to veterans who are so incapacitated they can no longer work,
but many of those who currently make the least will get raises
of just a couple percentage points while those at higher ranks
will get 20 percent more.(bit.ly/1XOR4LY)
** Hunter Tootoo suddenly resigned as fisheries minister
Tuesday evening after informing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
that he had lost control over his drinking and needed treatment
for alcohol abuse. (bit.ly/1TJqlvs)
** New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant remains squarely
behind the controversial Energy East pipeline project, despite
the virtual elimination of the price difference between North
American oil and imported crude that provided the C$15 billion
($11.47 billion) project with one of its key selling points. (bit.ly/1r2BOOR)
NATIONAL POST
** The House of Commons Procedure and House Affairs
committee unanimously adopted a motion on Tuesday stating that
the prime minister's apologies having been accepted, the point
of privilege raised on May 18 was resolved and "no further
action is required."
The apology is regarding a heated kerfuffle two weeks ago
with Ruth Ellen Brosseau, the MP who was elbowed by the prime
minister ahead of a vote on time allocation for assisted dying
legislation. (bit.ly/1spLYu5)
** Starting Wednesday, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank
of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank customers
can add bank-issued credit cards and Interac debit cards to a
supported iPhone's digital wallet, Apple Pay, for contactless
purchases in-store. (bit.ly/25Asrsv)
($1 = 1.3083 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)