June 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Fresh warnings are being issued about the Vancouver and
Toronto real estate markets as a growing chorus urges further
action from Ottawa amid a continual rise in housing prices. (bit.ly/1r3w0o3)
** A federal spy agency inadvertently shared logs of
Canadians' phone calls and internet exchanges with intelligence
allies such as the United States for years, a newly disclosed
report says. (bit.ly/1O6velB)
** Saudi Arabia is arming Yemeni forces led by a
controversial military commander accused of using child
soldiers, a leading human-rights researcher is warning
Parliamentarians. Ottawa must suspend sales of Canadian-made
combat vehicles to Riyadh if it fails to obtain guarantees that
they won't become embroiled in this, Belkis Wille, of Human
Rights Watch told a Senate committee. (bit.ly/1O6tMiV)
NATIONAL POST
** Vantage Airport Group Ltd began work Wednesday on a $4
billion makeover of New York's rundown LaGuardia Airport, and
said the massive contract will significantly raise its profile
in the United States. (bit.ly/1sqzzWR)
** The NDP is planning to force debate on a special
committee on Canada's electoral system Thursday, proposing a new
model that would put the Liberals in a minority position. (bit.ly/1ZfA6VW)
** Bombardier Inc announced Wednesday that WestJet
Encore has converted its remaining options into firm orders to
beef up the Calgary company's fleet of 45 Q400s. Bombardier says
the cost of the transaction - nine new planes - is about C$293
million ($223.60 million). (bit.ly/1sqze6y)
($1 = 1.3104 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)