** China's Foreign Minister, in Ottawa to meet with his Canadian counterpart, demanded and received a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - an unusual diplomatic move that underscores China's increasingly assertive posture on the world stage. (bit.ly/1Ujbwj3)

** The Liberal government is sending further signals it plans a strict regime for recreational marijuana by hiring former public safety minister Anne McLellan to develop plans to legalize the drug. (bit.ly/1XnMAhe)

** The founder of once high-flying children's animation company Cinar Corp, Ronald Weinberg, and two investment executives he dealt with have been found guilty of fraud and other charges, bringing an end to what is believed to be Canada's longest-running jury trial. (bit.ly/1PqjCKv)

** Canada would have been better off, and more competitive, with no milk supply management said the CEO of Montreal-based Saputo Inc shortly after the dairy giant delivered its fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, which were in line with analyst expectations. (bit.ly/1RT2vLF)

** The National Energy Board is giving Imperial Oil until the end of 2022 to start building the long-delayed Mackenzie Gas Project, a pipeline that would ship natural gas from the Northwest Territories to northern Alberta. (bit.ly/1sRFLXK)