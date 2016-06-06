PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Tesla Powerwall home battery system should finally be appearing in Canadian homes this summer, giving people a chance to store solar power or time-shift their electricity consumption. But there may be sticker shock - the installation is likely to double the $3,000 hardware price. (bit.ly/1r9A4Dj)
** China's ambassador in Ottawa is urging Canadians not to be "blinded" by their differences with his country over human rights and miss the opportunity to achieve what he calls a golden era in bilateral relations, including a possible free-trade deal. (bit.ly/1UthehW)
NATIONAL POST
** The Liberal government is intent on buying Super Hornet fighter jets, according to multiple sources. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet reportedly discussed the issue last week, and while no formal decision was taken, one top-level official said, "They have made up their minds and are working on the right narrative to support it." (bit.ly/1tbIZGc)
** A new study out Monday suggests Canadians can expect a C$750 billion ($579 billion) windfall from their aging relatives over the next decade, an inheritance inflated 50 per cent compared to what was passed on in the previous decade. (bit.ly/1su5iqe) ($1 = 1.2934 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 Amazon.com Inc plans to schedule more than 200 flight departures and landings per day at a $1.49 billion cargo hub it is building near Cincinnati, the airport's chief said in an interview on Wednesday, in a sign of the soaring ambitions of the online retailer.
LONDON, Feb 2 The falling cost of electric vehicle and solar technology will halt demand growth for oil and coal from 2020, according to research published on Thursday, posing a threat to fossil fuel companies unprepared for the transition.