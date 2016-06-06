June 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Tesla Powerwall home battery system should finally be appearing in Canadian homes this summer, giving people a chance to store solar power or time-shift their electricity consumption. But there may be sticker shock - the installation is likely to double the $3,000 hardware price. (bit.ly/1r9A4Dj)

** China's ambassador in Ottawa is urging Canadians not to be "blinded" by their differences with his country over human rights and miss the opportunity to achieve what he calls a golden era in bilateral relations, including a possible free-trade deal. (bit.ly/1UthehW)

NATIONAL POST

** The Liberal government is intent on buying Super Hornet fighter jets, according to multiple sources. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet reportedly discussed the issue last week, and while no formal decision was taken, one top-level official said, "They have made up their minds and are working on the right narrative to support it." (bit.ly/1tbIZGc)

** A new study out Monday suggests Canadians can expect a C$750 billion ($579 billion) windfall from their aging relatives over the next decade, an inheritance inflated 50 per cent compared to what was passed on in the previous decade. (bit.ly/1su5iqe) ($1 = 1.2934 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)