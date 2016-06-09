June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Suncor Energy Inc's C$2.5 billion ($1.96 billion) equity offering is two times oversubscribed, with the vast majority of shares going to dozens of institutional investors in North America and beyond, according to one of the leads in the syndicate. (bit.ly/1YfSgbT)

** Canada's largest electric utility, Hydro-Quebec, will once again consider the purchase of assets or stakes in power generation and transmission companies outside Quebec, returning to a strategy it used in the 1980s and 90s before the provincial government pulled the plug over concerns the international business was negatively affecting domestic electricity prices. (bit.ly/1PL0MOr)

** Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia are moving to reassure healthcare workers that they will not be prosecuted if they participate in assisted deaths, following the lead of Alberta, which issued a hands-off directive to police this week. And Nova Scotia is in discussions to do the same. (bit.ly/1PKYSgB)

NATIONAL POST

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised a "deep dive" into Canada's housing markets to find "real evidence" behind the country's red-hot sector and the role of foreign investors in those record-high prices. "It is a very real issue for Canadians. But we recognize it's a complicated issue," Morneau said Wednesday during a conference in Toronto. (bit.ly/1UFxAXJ) ($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)