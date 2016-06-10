June 10 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau won't put a timetable on
when the federal government might consider further action to
cool the country's housing sector, even as concerns escalate
about runaway prices in the key Vancouver and Toronto markets.
** Suncor Energy Inc's $2.5 billion share issue has
left some investment bankers in Calgary feeling jilted. Canada's
biggest energy company launched the deal this week to critical
acclaim among investors, who expressed interest in buying at
least twice as many shares as Suncor issued. Underwriters will
earn more than $80 million in fees, based on the syndicate's
NATIONAL POST
** Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by Macquarie
Research, given an increasingly cautious view on the Canadian
banking sector and the stock's outperformance in recent months.
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has made its first
infrastructure investment in Mexico in a partnership with the
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Latin American infrastructure
