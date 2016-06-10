June 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau won't put a timetable on when the federal government might consider further action to cool the country's housing sector, even as concerns escalate about runaway prices in the key Vancouver and Toronto markets. (bit.ly/25O9way)

** Suncor Energy Inc's $2.5 billion share issue has left some investment bankers in Calgary feeling jilted. Canada's biggest energy company launched the deal this week to critical acclaim among investors, who expressed interest in buying at least twice as many shares as Suncor issued. Underwriters will earn more than $80 million in fees, based on the syndicate's 3.25 percent cut. (bit.ly/1XdNjRa)

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by Macquarie Research, given an increasingly cautious view on the Canadian banking sector and the stock's outperformance in recent months. (bit.ly/1tmks1m)

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has made its first infrastructure investment in Mexico in a partnership with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Latin American infrastructure group IDEAL. (bit.ly/1ZDCO82) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)