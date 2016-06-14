June 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Senators have rejected a proposal to further expand the Liberal government's doctor-assisted dying bill to include advance directives for patients with conditions such as dementia. (bit.ly/1Yo6qax)

** Thousands of people gathered in downtown Orlando to mourn the 49 men and women killed in a hail of gunfire on Sunday, vowing to counter hate and violence with love and solidarity. (bit.ly/25ZWO8J)

** The International Monetary Fund is warning policy makers they may have to take action that would cool Canada's hot housing markets and ease the consumer debt binge. (bit.ly/1XU6VuF)

NATIONAL POST

** Justin Trudeau looked as pensive as Canadians have yet seen him, as he announced that a second hostage, Robert Hall, had been killed by his captors in the Philippines. The prime minister and many of his staff were working on only a few hours of sleep and, in the words of one senior staffer, were "emotionally devastated" by the outcome. (bit.ly/1WMvNUg)

** The new CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is taking the company into a literal turnaround. Once known for it's growth-by-serial-acquisition, the drugmaker will now be focused on paying down its $30 billion debt, which will mean selling assets instead of buying them. (bit.ly/1to7IGS)

** Andrew Charles, chief executive of Canada Guaranty, whose owners include the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, says a full roll out of the minimum down payment for government-backed insured mortgages to 10 per cent from five per cent will heavily impact first-time buyers while failing to alleviate some of the price stresses in the Vancouver and Toronto housing markets. (bit.ly/236CzUU) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)