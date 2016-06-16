June 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The recent bounce-back in the price of oil isn't likely to stop investment from continuing to fall in Canada's battered energy sector, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says. (bit.ly/1XYhP2L)

** Canada's clean-energy investments have slowed just as the federal government is promising to begin the crossover from reliance on fossil fuels to a renewable energy future. (bit.ly/1XYhTiR)

** Finance ministers are narrowing their differences over pension reform ahead of a key meeting in Vancouver that will determine whether there's enough support to expand the Canada Pension Plan. (bit.ly/1XYhJbm)

** Local TV news stations struggling to retain viewers and remain profitable as eyeballs shift online got a boost on Wednesday from Canada's broadcast regulator, which changed its rules to reallocate up to C$90 million of existing funds to local news. (bit.ly/1XYhGw8)

** A parliamentary impasse looms over the Liberals' turbulent assisted-dying legislation after the Senate on Wednesday drew a line in the sand and adopted a significantly reworked version of Bill C-14, which now returns to the Commons for consideration.(bit.ly/1XYiaT3)