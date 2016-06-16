June 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The recent bounce-back in the price of oil isn't likely
to stop investment from continuing to fall in Canada's battered
energy sector, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says. (bit.ly/1XYhP2L)
** Canada's clean-energy investments have slowed just as the
federal government is promising to begin the crossover from
reliance on fossil fuels to a renewable energy future. (bit.ly/1XYhTiR)
** Finance ministers are narrowing their differences over
pension reform ahead of a key meeting in Vancouver that will
determine whether there's enough support to expand the Canada
Pension Plan. (bit.ly/1XYhJbm)
NATIONAL POST
** Local TV news stations struggling to retain viewers and
remain profitable as eyeballs shift online got a boost on
Wednesday from Canada's broadcast regulator, which changed its
rules to reallocate up to C$90 million of existing funds to
local news. (bit.ly/1XYhGw8)
** A parliamentary impasse looms over the Liberals'
turbulent assisted-dying legislation after the Senate on
Wednesday drew a line in the sand and adopted a significantly
reworked version of Bill C-14, which now returns to the Commons
for consideration.(bit.ly/1XYiaT3)
