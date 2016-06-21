BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A federal court has dismissed an appeal by Bell Mobility, a unit of BCE Inc, from a ruling of Canada's telecom regulator on how the company charged customers for its mobile television app. (bit.ly/28LALQ0)
** Amid a chorus of concern about Canada's overheated housing market, Moody's Investors Service says it believes the country's biggest lenders can easily withstand a severe market downturn, after the credit-rating agency simulated a U.S.-style mortgage crisis. (bit.ly/28LAUmp)
** Ottawa and most provincial finance ministers have reached a breakthrough agreement to expand the Canada Pension Plan, with all but Manitoba and Quebec signing on to the deal. (bit.ly/28LB2Tg)
NATIONAL POST
** There are "systemic vulnerabilities" in the Canadian mortgage market that would be exposed if the country were hit by a U.S.-style housing meltdown, according to a report from Moody's Investors Service. (bit.ly/28LBhOc)
** The Canadian entertainment and media sector can expect slow growth and will lag behind the global economy for the next five years, says a report Monday by PricewaterhouseCoopers. (bit.ly/28LBssx)
** Regardless of which political party wins the November vote, Democrat Hillary Clinton or presumptive Republican candidate Donald Trump have both taken protectionist positions on trade - in particular, they have been critical of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is "generating uncertainty for Canadians," a new report warns. (bit.ly/28LF7Xt) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: