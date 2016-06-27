June 27 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom
Independence Party, criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau for being out of touch in backing British Prime Minister
David Cameron in his bid to keep Britain in the EU. (bit.ly/28WURC9)
** The economic burden of lung cancer and mesothelioma from
work-related asbestos exposure in Canada amounts to an average
of $818,000 per case, according to a team led by health
economist and senior scientist Dr. Emile Tompa at the Institute
for Work & Health, a research organization. (bit.ly/297V5sr)
NATIONAL POST
** A note distributed to clients Friday by Scotia Capital
analyst Sumit Malhotra says insurance company Great-West Lifeco
, Royal Bank of Canada, and broker-dealer
Canaccord Genuity Group have the most direct exposure to
the impact of the United Kingdom's vote in favor of pulling out
of the European Union. (bit.ly/28YK4ga)
** Members of the Green Party are deciding whether to add
boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel to a list of
official party policies. Party members are also voting on a
resolution that would insist on revoking charitable status from
the Jewish National Fund of Canada, which develops land in
Israel. (bit.ly/28WXy6z)
