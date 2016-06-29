June 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada ranks second in the world when it comes to turning
economic prosperity into social progress, according to a report
by Social Progress Imperative. (bit.ly/292lxpm)
** Empire Co Ltd, the parent of grocer Sobeys Inc,
posted a loss of $942.6 million as its problems deepened in its
Western Canadian business in its fourth quarter and Chief
Executive Marc Poulin warned of signs that Sobeys' sluggish
sales are spreading to other regions of the country. (bit.ly/294uwY9)
** BuzzFeed Canada is cutting its political reporting staff
more than a year after its official launch, suggesting there are
cracks in the social news company's plan to expand its reporting
capabilities outside the United States. (bit.ly/292cXns)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada has lodged a formal complaint with the Palestinian
Authority over what it says were "baseless" accusations against
Israel by President Mahmoud Abbas. The move came after Abbas
alleged in a speech to the European Parliament in Brussels last
week that Israeli rabbis had plotted to murder Palestinians by
poisoning their wells - a claim that was quickly proven false.
(bit.ly/297cjqn)
** Last minute negotiations are underway to extend the
closing date for Superior Plus Corp's acquisition of
Canexus Corp after U.S. antitrust authorities launched
a legal challenge that could quash the deal. Calgary-based
Canexus announced Tuesday that it is still in talks to extend
the closing date of the deal, which is set to expire Wednesday.
(bit.ly/292ceBe)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)