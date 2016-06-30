June 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Engineering firm WSP Global Inc has decided not to pursue its proposed takeover of British construction advisory business Sweett Group Plc. Montreal-based WSP said on Thursday it had "terminated efforts to acquire Sweet" and would not sweeten its offer price of 0.35 pounds ($0.47) per Sweett share. (bit.ly/296IUeK)

** Twelve years after Bombardier Inc executives first outlined plans to build a new family of airliners called the C Series to challenge the single-aisle planes made by Boeing Co and Airbus, the Canadian company has silenced critics and delivered the first of those planes. (bit.ly/296IMMq)

** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has put the province's real estate industry under government oversight, declaring the industry's self-regulating body has failed to protect the public from cut-throat and illegal practices and has lost the public's confidence in its ability to police itself. (bit.ly/2915Eup)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's telecom regulator quashed Bell Canada's second attempt to make it harder for competitors to buy wholesale access to its high-speed networks, a decision that will enable indie Internet providers to buy and resell access to ultra-fast fiber Internet connections. (bit.ly/296IW6l)

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto committed to chopping methane gas emissions from the oil and gas industry by 40-45 percent as part of a wide-ranging North American Climate, Clean Energy and Environment Partnership, announced on Wednesday in Ottawa. (bit.ly/297g1D6)

** Gold miner Asanko Gold Inc has come under attack from a Toronto-based hedge fund, K2 & Associates, that claims its stock price could plunge 90 percent. (bit.ly/294siCn) ($1 = 0.74 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)