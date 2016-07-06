July 6 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Centerra Gold Inc of Toronto, a miner looking for
ways to lower its risk, has struck a $1.1 billion deal to buy
Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc, a Colorado-based miner
seeking relief from a mountain of debt. (bit.ly/29w1sZm)
** Meeting the demand by Unifor that Ford Motor Co's
Canadian arm, Ford Motor Co of Canada Ltd, invest in its engine
plant in Windsor will be a "challenge", company officials said
on the eve of negotiations on a new contract with the union that
represents 6,400 workers. (bit.ly/29w1Rv7)
** The federal government is taking steps to prevent First
Nations children who fall ill on reserves from being denied
proper treatment and medical supports because federal and
provincial governments can't agree about who should pay. (bit.ly/29w2bKg)
NATIONAL POST
** Loblaw Cos Ltd President Galen Weston, who
observed in May that consumers were getting fed up with rising
food prices, now wants his company's largest suppliers to
shoulder a bigger part of the inflationary burden. (bit.ly/29w2rsv)
** Two consultants who have done work for NewLeaf Travel Co
Inc say the discount travel company owes them tens of thousands
of dollars, raising concerns about the airline's financial
position as it gets set to offer its first flights later this
month. (bit.ly/29w2zIC)
** Canada's most expensive market for homes shows no signs
of slowing down as June results outpaced a torrid May. The Real
Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said it was the best June on
record for existing home sales and price increases were
escalating on a year-over-year basis. (bit.ly/29w2G6W)
