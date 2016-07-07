July 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Jason Kenney did not step down as a member of Parliament when he officially launched his bid to lead Alberta's Progressive Conservatives - a decision fiscal hawks say is an inappropriate use of taxpayers' money. (bit.ly/29yEQHX)

** Seven Generations Energy Ltd is taking advantage of the industry downturn to buy assets from Paramount Resources Ltd for C$1.9 billion ($1.47 billion), vastly increasing its land holdings in the prolific Montney natural gas region of Alberta. (bit.ly/29yFyoc)

** As part of a flurry of moves designed to reverse its sliding share price, Dominion Diamond Corp is getting out of Toronto real estate and going ahead with a key expansion to its Ekati mine in the Northwest Territories. (bit.ly/29yEsJt)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Life has been forced to suspend redemptions at two of its real estate funds due to uncertainty about the value of commercial property in the UK following the Brexit vote. (bit.ly/29yF1D5)

** The original fast-track approval process of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the European Union has since been expanded to give the 28 EU member states the final approval - but the new, longer track won't bring the process to a halt. The signatories would need to agree to the trade pact provisionally, and then work out the details later. (bit.ly/29yG8Tc)

** Indigo Books and Music Inc, buoyed by a year of solid financial results while other large book chains have suffered and shut down, is focused on the "phygital" future, says chief executive Heather Reisman. (bit.ly/29yGt8x) ($1 = C$1.29)