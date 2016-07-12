July 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The LNG Canada joint venture led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc has delayed its final investment decision on exporting liquefied natural gas from Kitimat in northern British Columbia. (bit.ly/29t3j0g)

** The Toronto Real Estate Board is stepping up its efforts in court to overturn a decision by the federal Competition Tribunal that allows more detailed home sales data to be released on the internet. (bit.ly/29t39pG)

** Key stakeholders of Essar Steel Algoma Inc are pursuing a multi-pronged effort to block the purchase of the steelmaker by a New York-based private equity fund, KPS Capital Partners LP, and a group of lenders. (bit.ly/29t3wka)

** Canada's telecom regulator has officially given discount wireless startup Sugar Mobile a reprieve, ruling that the newcomer can keep relying on roaming services from Rogers Communications Inc - at least for the time being. (bit.ly/29t3rNn)

NATIONAL POST

** The provincial government announced on Monday that it was going ahead with plans that would allow the city to tax owners of vacant property - a tax pushed for and endorsed by Vancouver's mayor, Gregor Robertson. (bit.ly/29t3LM8)

** In barely a year, Alberta's New Democratic Party (NDP) government has gone from threatening to increase oil and gas royalties to having to provide royalty incentives to stimulate drilling activity. (bit.ly/29t3WHa)

** In about two weeks, shareholders of Migao Corp will be asked to vote on a transaction whereby the chief executive plans to acquire the company, which owns and operates fertilizer production plants in China, for 75 cents per share. (bit.ly/29t3Saw) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)