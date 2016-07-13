BRIEF-Microsoft files pricing term sheet for notes offering - SEC filing
* Files pricing term sheet related to its notes offering - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Halifax-based Minas Energy announced on Tuesday that it was partnering with Netherlands firm Tocardo International BV and Ontario-based International Marine Energy Inc to form the Minas Tidal Limited Partnership, to test the powerful tidal currents in the Bay of Fundy, by late 2017. (bit.ly/29vcRYv)
** Low-income earners will receive little benefit from the planned expansion of the Canada Pension Plan despite paying higher premiums, unless governments provide more help to offset a corresponding reduction in other government payments, according to an analysis of the new model. (bit.ly/29vcE7X)
** In a report issued late on Tuesday ahead of a City Council debate this week, staff urged politicians to increase new spending on road safety by about 30 percent to about C$52 million ($39.9 million) over the next five years. (bit.ly/29vcJIO)
NATIONAL POST
** Bell Canada sees no good reason to continue offering payphone lines at a lower price than regular business lines as it no longer views the service as essential in a society dominated by mobile phones. (bit.ly/29vd0LD)
** Royal LePage, in a report out on Wednesday, says economic uncertainty around the globe and low interest rates continue to fuel the Canadian existing-home market, adding that prices will rise by 12.4 percent in 2016 from 2015 to an average of C$563,000 ($431,947). (bit.ly/29vd1z4)
** The Canada Revenue Agency's continuing campaign against the underground economy has come to roost in small-town Canada, where special audits have confirmed the pervasiveness of tax evaders in the construction industry. (bit.ly/29vdbqe) ($1 = C$1.30) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
* Files pricing term sheet related to its notes offering - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 U.S. labor costs rose less than expected in the fourth quarter, pointing to low inflation even as anecdotal evidence suggests that wage growth is picking up as the labor market tightens.