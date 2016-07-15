July 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Solid quarterly earnings at Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc
are fuelling minority shareholder concerns that a
proposal to take the satellite radio business private low-balls
the company's true value. (bit.ly/29HM2BX)
** Isaac Perlmutter, one of the largest shareholders in the
Walt Disney Co, filed a lawsuit against Toronto
businessman Harold Peerenboom on Tuesday, alleging he illegally
obtained DNA from Perlmutter's wife, Laura, and falsely
implicated the couple in a hate-letter campaign.(bit.ly/29HMr7b)
** Following a hastily convened meeting of scientists and
bureaucrats in Ottawa on Wednesday, the federal agency that
funds most of the biomedical and health research conducted in
Canada is overhauling its controversial system of reviewing
grant proposals. (bit.ly/29HMLTu)
NATIONAL POST
** Without naming anyone, Bank of Montreal chief
economist Doug Porter has called out a report from Wednesday
which suggested it was "complete nonsense" that price gains in
Toronto were justified based on foreign buying, among other
issues. (bit.ly/29HMyQt)
