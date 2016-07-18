July 18 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Mistaken Point, a 17-kilometre stretch of Newfoundland
coastline that bears some of the oldest recognizable traces of
life on Earth, including frond-like animals called rangeomorphs
that looked more like plants, has been chosen as Canada's latest
World Heritage Site. (bit.ly/29GcBGq)
** The Canadian embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul
will be open as usual Monday, the office of Foreign Affairs
Minister Stephane Dion said. The government is advising
Canadians in Turkey to remain indoors, limit their movements and
avoid crowds and public gatherings, as the situation in the
country is still fluid. (bit.ly/29Gc47p)
** British Columbia technology leaders are urging the
provincial government to do more to foster the development of
homegrown talent as the sector grapples with a labour shortage.
(bit.ly/29Gdn6b)
NATIONAL POST
** Shaw Communications Inc credits its entrance
into the wireless market and exit from the media business for
tripling its quarterly profit despite a loss of more subscribers
than expected due to Fort McMurray wildfires and Alberta's tough
economic climate. (bit.ly/2a31chW)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)