July 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mistaken Point, a 17-kilometre stretch of Newfoundland coastline that bears some of the oldest recognizable traces of life on Earth, including frond-like animals called rangeomorphs that looked more like plants, has been chosen as Canada's latest World Heritage Site. (bit.ly/29GcBGq)

** The Canadian embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul will be open as usual Monday, the office of Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion said. The government is advising Canadians in Turkey to remain indoors, limit their movements and avoid crowds and public gatherings, as the situation in the country is still fluid. (bit.ly/29Gc47p)

** British Columbia technology leaders are urging the provincial government to do more to foster the development of homegrown talent as the sector grapples with a labour shortage. (bit.ly/29Gdn6b)

NATIONAL POST

** Shaw Communications Inc credits its entrance into the wireless market and exit from the media business for tripling its quarterly profit despite a loss of more subscribers than expected due to Fort McMurray wildfires and Alberta's tough economic climate. (bit.ly/2a31chW) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)