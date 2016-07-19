July 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is investigating
allegations contained in an anonymous letter claiming to be
written by specialists at the nuclear regulator that says
information has been withheld from commissioners while making
critical decisions about the licensing of the country's nuclear
plants. (bit.ly/29ITmM8)
** At least 80,000 public servants have had trouble getting
the compensation they are owed because of major problems in the
government's new pay system, Phoenix, and it will be months
before all of the issues are resolved. (bit.ly/29ISnM5)
NATIONAL POST
** Two Canadian securities regulators are holding a
joint-hearing Wednesday to consider whether Vancouver-based
junior miner Dolly Varden Silver Corp can proceed with a
private placement of shares that would thwart a hostile
takeover launched by Hecla Mining Co. (bit.ly/29ITeMO)
** Jean Coutu Group Inc, one of the country's
largest pharmacy chains, is facing a class action suit filed by
a group of franchisees in Quebec seeking to recover C$252
million ($193.8 million) in royalties. (bit.ly/29ITtaS)
($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)