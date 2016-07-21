July 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** In Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first chance
to name a judge to the Supreme Court of Canada, the search for
diversity is bumping up against the reality of limited choices -
raising the odds that a government that chose just three white
males in its first 15 judicial appointments will pick one for
the country's most powerful court. (bit.ly/29NQ0rp)
** Three First Nations are taking the federal government to
court because they say fishing restrictions on the Fraser River
are causing cultural harm by making it difficult for them to
harvest salmon for funeral feasts and other ceremonies. (bit.ly/29NPppA)
** Canada's premiers are about to sit down in Yukon to
discuss the largest overhaul of interprovincial trade rules in a
generation, possibly opening Ontario stores to more British
Columbia wine and its road projects to outside bidders, but
outstanding issues could prevent a final deal from being adopted
this week. (bit.ly/29PnnXk)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada Revenue Agency has revoked the charitable
status of The Smile Train Canada, a year and a half after the
Financial Post raised questions about its large fundraising
expenditures. (bit.ly/29NMTzB)
** Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc
has reached a $177 million (C$231 million) settlement with the
U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection
Agency over two pipeline spills in the summer of 2010 that
released more than 26,500 barrels of oil into rivers in Michigan
and Illinois, bringing the total cost of the controversial
clean-up to more than $1.2 billion (C$1.57 billion). (bit.ly/29NMPQF)
** Junior miner and hostile takeover target Dolly Varden
Silver Corp insists it has valid business reasons to seek
a private placement that would dilute the company's market value
in the face of a hostile takeover bid launched by Hecla Mining
Co. (bit.ly/29PoplX)
(C$1 = $0.77)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)