THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc has for the first time set a specific goal for greenhouse gas reductions, and has pledged to cut the emissions intensity of its oil and petroleum production by 30 percent by 2030. (bit.ly/29Q1pqR)

** The Turkish government is calling on Canada to "take the necessary steps" to address what it describes as a terrorist organization responsible for last week's failed coup. (bit.ly/29Ruxuf)

** A new housing tax proposed this week by West Vancouver's mayor that targets non-residents would be "discrimination", says Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. (bit.ly/29Ruu1u)

NATIONAL POST

** Four days before NewLeaf Travel Co Inc is set to launch its first flights, a passenger-rights advocate is asking the Federal Court of Appeal to shut down the discount tour operator unless it can post a C$3.74 million ($2.85 million) performance bond. (bit.ly/29RuTB1)

** The Canadian government announced Thursday it will solicit bids from companies to repair and maintain two new fleets of navy ships, a strategy it had been warned earlier could cost taxpayers more money. (bit.ly/29PZVg5)