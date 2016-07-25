July 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario will become the first province in Canada to stop
paying for high-dose opioid medications under its public drug
plans, as part of a measure aimed at combating the widespread
abuse of prescription painkillers. (bit.ly/2apG99h)
** The wildfire that tore through the Fort McMurray region
will impact second-quarter earnings for many Canadian energy
companies. According to analysts, the outages played a part in
lifting global prices for oil to around $50 per barrel by the
end of May, as well as lessening the discount paid for the
bitumen blend of crude from Western Canada. (bit.ly/2apHw7G)
NATIONAL POST
** The Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada
(MPPAC) said on Sunday that management had caved in to political
correctness and the "knee jerk" changes amount to lowering
standards. The association also said that its members had "grave
reservations" about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's decision
to ease entrance requirements. (bit.ly/2apJlle)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)