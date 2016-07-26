July 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Twitter Inc has struck a deal to livestream free weekly baseball and hockey games with Major League Baseball's technology arm. The deal allows the social-networking company to stream MLB and National Hockey League contests once a week. (bit.ly/29WBLAz)

** Real estate industry watchers applauded the government of British Columbia's surprise move to tax foreign home buyers in the Vancouver region and urged politicians in Canada's other hot housing market, Toronto, to follow suit. (bit.ly/2aqmXcM)

** Oil's recovery has stalled on sputtering demand, dashing hopes of a sustained rebound in energy shares and the broader economy. Since surging past $51 a barrel in early June, U.S. benchmark crude has fallen 16 percent. (bit.ly/2aHcnvP)

NATIONAL POST

** After a five-and-a-half month delay, NewLeaf Travel Co Inc launched its first flights on Monday amidst an ongoing court battle that still has the potential to foil the latest addition to Canada's airspace. (bit.ly/29WCoKE)

** Gary Fung, the Vancouver-based founder of the now-defunct BitTorrent search engine isoHunt, has settled his second and final lawsuit with the music industry. The C$66 million ($49.91 million) settlement with the record company trade association Music Canada closes a decade-long legal battle. (bit.ly/29WCz8M) ($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)