THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Bank of Canada is urging and pushing the country's
banks to start a national fund that would invest in small and
medium-sized businesses. The initiative is at a nascent stage
and has been discussed in a number of meetings between civil
servants and Bay Street executives in Ottawa and Toronto in the
past few weeks. (bit.ly/2b0kSol)
** The Chalk River nuclear research center is all set to
lose the reactor around which Canada's nuclear technology
efforts have revolved for decades. However, the center's private
sector managers aim to keep the laboratories up and going by
joining the bandwagon of commercialization of small modular
reactors. (bit.ly/2b0lXwC)
** Sun Life Financial Inc and Manulife Financial
Corp continue to show interest in Asia by making
significant acquisitions in the region. Canada's big six banks,
however, are narrowing their strategies so as to concentrate on
the financially stronger Western countries. (bit.ly/2b0mn5X)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada is poised to play a key role in the development of
mixed reality - spearheaded by Microsoft Corp's
HoloLens. Many American and Canadian developers have been able
to buy HoloLens kits for $3,000. However, its public roll-out
remains unannounced. (bit.ly/2aU4hkR)
