Oct 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Regional legislators in Belgium's French-speaking region
of Wallonia are expected to pass a resolution on Friday that
could jeopardize plans for wrapping up the Canada-European Union
free-trade deal and the area's political leaders now find
themselves the target of a full-court press by European and
Canadian leaders urging them to stand down. bit.ly/2dOVSBG
** British Columbia's new real estate watchdog will consider
closing a loophole that has allowed offshore companies to submit
bids on properties in the province's overheated housing market,
a practice that is outlawed in Ontario and other jurisdictions.
A spokesman for British Columbia Finance Minister Mike de Jong
said the new Superintendent of Real Estate, who starts his job
next week, will review this practice and make recommendations on
whether it should continue. bit.ly/2doOhZZ
** Canadian quick-service restaurant chain Freshii is
preparing to go public, a deal that is scheduled to launch this
fall and build on the success of Aritzia's recent initial public
offering. bit.ly/2eeXSB2
NATIONAL POST
** An upstart telecommunications company has pulled Bell
Media's over-the-air channels from its new service that streams
television over the internet in response to legal action from
the telecom giant that threatened millions of dollars in
damages. Toronto-based VMedia pulled CTV and CTV2 from its
skinny TV package that allows users to stream about 15 live TV
stations over any Internet connection using a Netflix-like app,
a service that landed it in legal trouble with Bell days after
it launched in September. bit.ly/2dgH8r5
** TransCanada Corp officially launched its plan to
push U.S. natural gas out of southern Ontario on Thursday by
offering domestic gas producers lower-than-expected tolls on its
underused mainline pipeline system. bit.ly/2e6CYUz
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)