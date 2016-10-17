Oct 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's housing agency is raising the alarm over the
country's real estate sector, warning about a strong risk of
problems on the horizon. (bit.ly/2dVsnwR)
** The regulatory colleges that oversee doctors and
pharmacists in British Columbia are planning to tell their
members that pharmacists can distribute the abortion pill
directly to women, despite Health Canada guidance that says only
physicians should hand out medication that ends a pregnancy. (bit.ly/2dVrxzY)
NATIONAL POST
** Workers at FCA Canada Inc have voted 70.1 per
cent in favour of a new four-year labour contract that will
invest $331.4 million in upgrading the Canadian plants. (bit.ly/2dVrsfS)
** Ontario Power Generation has reworked one of its
advertisements about its coal-free electricity production, after
pressure from the body that regulates advertising in Canada. (bit.ly/2dVqbVX)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)