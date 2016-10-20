Oct 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The senior chairs keep shuffling inside Toronto-Dominion Bank, the latest being Tim Wiggin's return to TD Securities, where he will run its equities business. (bit.ly/2e3Hnc5)

** Builders who have constructed "net-zero" houses are urging Ottawa to go slow with any proposal to change the building code to require super-energy-efficient buildings to ensure the rising costs don't add to Canada's housing affordability problems. (bit.ly/2e3HxzU)

** Auto parts giant Magna International Inc has as of now scrapped plans to move out of its headquarters in Aurora, Ontario, to a new head office in nearby King City. (bit.ly/2e3GZKE)

NATIONAL POST

** The head of Canada's central bank acknowledged that policymakers came close to the tipping point on Wednesday's interest rate decision. (bit.ly/2e3G5xC)

** Mountain Equipment Co-op is opening five of its cavernous outfitting stores this year, the most in a year since a group of outdoor enthusiasts founded it 45 years ago. (bit.ly/2e3F9ta)

** Canexus Corp directors termed a hostile takeover offer as "inadequate", setting the stage for a long proxy fight with Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. (bit.ly/2e3IcBH)