Oct 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The former parent company of Essar Steel Algoma Inc is teaming up with agriculture and industrial giant Cargill Inc to renew its bid to buy U.S. Steel Canada Inc, sources familiar with the companies' plans say. bit.ly/2dsVUQJ

** Tourmaline Oil Corp is buying northeastern British Columbia natural gas assets from Royal Dutch Shell Plc for C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) in cash and stock. bit.ly/2dsVNEN

NATIONAL POST

** The Ontario Energy Board has told power companies across the province that they must send customers a hydro bill every month by the end of the year - a change that could cost up to C$10 million ($7.55 million). bit.ly/2dsTzoC

** The federal government has appointed four people to consult with communities along the Energy East pipeline after concerns over the integrity of National Energy Board's hearing process forced three members to step down last month. bit.ly/2dsUvtt ($1 = 1.3237 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)