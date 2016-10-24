Oct 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Belgium's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday the Belgian
foreign minister has canceled a trip to a Caribbean-EU summit in
order to try to salvage the Comprehensive Economic and Trade
Agreement (CETA) with Canada. bit.ly/2dBvFHW
** Canadians with a limited credit history have often been
excluded from getting car loans and mortgages at Canada's
biggest banks, but that will likely change in the new year, when
lenders incorporate new technology for calculating credit
scores. bit.ly/2dBzP2v
NATIONAL POST
** Less than a month after BlackBerry Ltd announced
the end to in-house hardware development, the former smartphone
titan appears to be prepping to release another smartphone this
week. bit.ly/2efYiYX
** The federal government is looking for feedback on
proposed changes to Canada's mortgage system that would require
lenders to take on a "modest portion" of the losses on insured
loans that default. bit.ly/2efPBh4
