THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The proportion of Metro Vancouver homes left vacant or
not used as a primary residence has almost doubled since 2001, a
time when the region's residential real estate sector
increasingly became a magnet for both local and foreign
investors, according to a new study based on 30 years of census
data. bit.ly/2eFsjQX
** Three divisions of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
have reached a settlement deal with the Ontario
Securities Commission after revealing they overcharged fees to
clients for up to 14 years. bit.ly/2eR8SVF
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says financial donation
limits in federal politics are too low for wealthy donors to buy
influence with his cabinet ministers. bit.ly/2eEz2xp
NATIONAL POST
** Cord cutting took a bigger bite out of Canada's broadcast
industry last year as younger audiences increasingly listened to
music and watched television over the Internet, according to the
federal broadcast regulator. bit.ly/2eR7jqZ
** The use of short-term payday loans - where charges in
some provinces can be equivalent to an annual percentage rate of
500 per cent - has doubled recently to include 4 percent of
Canadian households, according to the Financial Consumer Agency
of Canada.
The survey of 1,500 payday loan users showed that many
Canadians are unaware of the high cost compared to alternative
sources of funds. bit.ly/2dVFYF0
