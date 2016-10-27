UPDATE 1-Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Oct 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will deliver a fiscal update next week that is along the lines of a mini-budget, with measures aimed at rolling out the federal government's second phase of infrastructure spending. bit.ly/2dOj0MV
** Canada's housing agency is warning that prices are soaring in smaller communities in British Columbia and Ontario as the real estate boom in Vancouver and Toronto spreads deeper into the suburbs. bit.ly/2dOpRWC
** Husky Energy Inc announced late Wednesday that President and Chief Executive Asim Ghosh, 68, will retire in December. bit.ly/2dOqvDx
NATIONAL POST
** Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said she was willing to intervene after a United Nations department rejected an application for media accreditation from a Canadian news company on the grounds that it is an "advocacy media outlet". , The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat rejected The Rebel's application to send three journalists to cover next month's Conference of the Parties (COP 22) in Morocco. bit.ly/2dOqFuE
** A former human resources executive for the Canadian Broadcasting Corp has filed a wrongful dismissal suit against the broadcaster, alleging that senior HR staff conspired to fire her while she was on medical leave and that CEO Hubert Lacroix breached his duties in refusing to review the matter. bit.ly/2dOmTRV (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Seeking to quell a social media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott U.S. companies, Starbucks defended itself on Friday, saying it had invested millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that its local unit is Mexican-owned.
(Updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies mostly strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the coming months. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of cheap oil and a strong dollar. Some investors bet th