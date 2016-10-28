Oct 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. authorities announced on Thursday that they had
charged 56 people and five companies operating call centers in
India in a case that offers a peek into a widespread telephone
scam that has swindled millions of dollars from people in Canada
and the United States. bit.ly/2eTToRr
** Veterans who took part in the Somalia mission of the
1990s, which ended after the murder of a local teenager, blame
the anti-malarial drug mefloquine for psychological damage that
may have caused the tragedy and say Ottawa should reach out to
others who have been affected. bit.ly/2dSQUQr
NATIONAL POST
** Former Quebec student leader Gabriel Nadeau Dubois has
been cleared of contempt of court by Canada's Supreme Court,
which ruled that there was no proof he incited members to block
access to Université Laval classes during protests in 2012. bit.ly/2eNZDYM
** Unifor and Ford Motor Co of Canada are "miles
apart" in labor negotiations with just four days to go until the
strike deadline, according to a union spokeswoman. bit.ly/2eM1oTD
** An Ottawa man arrested on a peace bond in August over his
alleged support for ISIL has been charged with breaching his
bail conditions, court officials said Thursday. bit.ly/2e3RRsF
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)