THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto-Dominion Bank has made a preliminary
offer of about C$600 million ($448.43 million) to buy wealth
management firm Richardson GMP Ltd, according to people familiar
with the sale process. bit.ly/2fmhYxJ
** Canada's telecom regulator Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission will take a close look at its
policy on net neutrality as a public hearing begins this week on
internet pricing practices that allow access to certain content
for "free" but charge customers regular rates for other data
usage. bit.ly/2fmkkwC
** A software program at the Vancouver School Board has
triggered a host of problems since it was introduced in 2015,
including employees being paid for vacation or sick leave for
which they were not entitled, according to a memo dated Sept.
16. bit.ly/2fmjbVI
NATIONAL POST
** The Ontario Securities Commission has approved a
settlement Friday that will see Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce pay clients of its investment dealers more than
C$73 million ($54.53 million) as reimbursement for charging them
excess fees, in some cases for more than a decade. bit.ly/2fmmwUS
** Cenovus Energy Inc hopes the next phase of its
Christina Lake oilsands facility will be the first project to
resume construction following the downturn - but at a much lower
cost, CEO Brian Ferguson said in an earnings call last week.
bit.ly/2fmoVin
($1 = 1.3380 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)