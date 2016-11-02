Nov 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** TransCanada Corp is undertaking a series of
multibillion-dollar moves to help pay for a major U.S.
acquisition earlier this year while cementing annual gains in
its dividend of up to 10 percent. The company said late Tuesday
it will issue as much as $3.5 billion of stock in its second
massive bought deal of 2016. bit.ly/2fc44dP
** The Canadian federal government is rolling out measures
to lure more foreign cash and talent as it tries to dig the
country out of a slow-growth trap. The strategy, unveiled
Tuesday by Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau, includes
measures that will make it easier for fast-growing Canadian tech
firms and multinational corporations operating here to quickly
bring in skilled foreign workers. bit.ly/2fc3hJW
** Canadian mobile game maker Big Viking Games has announced
it received C$21.75 million ($16.25 million) in equity financing
in 2016, and hopes to raise almost C$40 million ($29.88 million)
more to expand in the coming years. bit.ly/2fc194F
NATIONAL POST
** Alberta's NDP government moved to put into law Tuesday
the costliest aspect of its climate leadership plan - a 100
megatonne-a-year cap on emissions from the oilsands. bit.ly/2fc5ViR
** One of the Canada's largest banks has moved a key prime
rate up 15 basis points for variable-rate mortgage customers, a
change that will affect Canadians with floating rate products.
Toronto-Dominion Bank began telling the lending industry
on Monday that its prime lending rate was going to jump from 2.7
percent to 2.85 percent on Tuesday for one segment of its
business. bit.ly/2fc3Pzp
($1 = 1.3387 Canadian dollars)
