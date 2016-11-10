Nov 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Donald Trump's ascension to the White House is expected to play havoc with Canadian defense policy, putting heavy pressure on the Trudeau government to increase Canada's modest military spending. tgam.ca/2g0J64D

** Vancouver is planning to add a hefty new tax to homes that aren't principal residences and are left vacant for six or more months, because of the critical housing shortage. tgam.ca/2fEPAFT

** TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it is considering how to pitch President-elect Donald Trump on the benefits of the proposed, and denied, Keystone XL pipeline that would give oilsands crude better access to U.S. markets. bit.ly/2g0JTD0

** Despite posting a net loss in the quarter, Birchcliff Energy Ltd announced on Wednesday it would implement a quarterly dividend for its common shareholders in a sign that executives believe fundamentals will improve for the energy industry. bit.ly/2g0Hg3Z

