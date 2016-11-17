BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc raised $1.4 billion in its first return to the bond market in 21 months, refinancing some debt and buying more time for its turnaround plan. tgam.ca/2fzkaQP
** The Bank of Canada says it won't necessarily move in lockstep with the Federal Reserve if the U.S. central bank moves to hike its key interest rate next month, as widely expected. tgam.ca/2fzoJdT
** A committee of Performance Sports Group Ltd's shareholders has filed a legal objection to a proposed auction of the insolvent company's assets, arguing the bidding structure makes it too hard for anyone to compete with an offer tabled by a group led by Sagard Capital Partners LP. tgam.ca/2fzkUW1
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is ready to discuss difficult trade issues with the new U.S. administration, including softwood lumber and livestock, and he is confident of finding a "win-win" solution. tgam.ca/2fzmWW6
NATIONAL POST
** The International Energy Agency's latest World Energy Outlook expects Canadian output to grow to 6.1 million bpd by 2040 if governments stick to their Paris agreement pledges - but that is 1.5 million bpd lower than the IEA's "Current Policies Scenario", which assumes there are no new international policy measures to combat climate change. bit.ly/2fzlmDH
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was foolish to signal his willingness to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, former U.S. senator and Donald Trump insider Rick Santorum said on Wednesday. natpo.st/2fzeiHn
** Canada and Cuba are on a good footing to enhance an already-good relationship with a visit to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, say experts, despite uncertainty around the policy of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. natpo.st/2fzlfbg (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.