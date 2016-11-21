Nov 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The B.C. government will consider proposals to impose higher property taxes on investors who buy agricultural land then reap huge tax benefits intended for farmers, not wealthy speculators. tgam.ca/2gcuBIE

** The federal government has approved a redress system to protect Canadian travelers, including children who can't board airline flights due to aviation security lists. tgam.ca/2gcwq8J

** Stornoway Diamond Corp is selling its first cluster of Quebec gemstones this week, the introductory auction of what it believes will be a strong market for its diamonds in the years ahead as overall industry supply begins to dwindle. tgam.ca/2gcvqS0

NATIONAL POST

** McDonald's Canada said it would become the exclusive provider of brewed coffee on all WestJet flights starting Nov. 21, an international first for its McCafé brand. bit.ly/2gcwaGM