Nov 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Donald Trump has unveiled plans for his first 100 days in the White House, including withdrawing from a massive Pacific Rim trade pact, cracking down on visa abuse and easing restrictions on the development of shale energy and coal. tgam.ca/2gc0bow

** The British Columbia government is pledging to act "quickly" to revise farm tax breaks so they can't be exploited by investors who buy agricultural land but do little or no farming. tgam.ca/2gbZwmN

** The economic impact of a large earthquake would lead to massive financial losses and "put the national economy in jeopardy," according to a new report from the Conference Board of Canada. tgam.ca/2gbX7sj

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government's plan to phase out coal-fired power ahead of schedule will affect taxpayers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, but have little effect in Alberta, the province with most coal-generated electricity plants in the country. bit.ly/2gbZnA3

** Shares of Canada's largest solar panel maker slumped Monday as its prospects for profitability dimmed amid a supply glut that is casting a shadow over the entire industry. bit.ly/2gc0Ypr

** Wind Mobile is changing its name to Freedom Mobile in an attempt to ditch lingering baggage associated with its brand before it launches its new LTE network in its biggest markets, Toronto and Vancouver. bit.ly/2gbTDWK (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)