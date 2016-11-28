Nov 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Anbang Insurance Group, a massive Chinese
insurance company, is buying a majority stake in Vancouver-based
Retirement Concepts, a family owned retirement home business
established in 1988. (tgam.ca/2gyo3Tu)
** Experts say two cases coming before the Supreme Court
this week could become landmarks in defining how Canada
regulates industrial activity on indigenous lands. (tgam.ca/2gynWae)
** U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is warning he may
reimpose some sanctions on Cuba and reverse last year's historic
reopening of the U.S. embassy in Havana after 54 years unless
Cuba agrees to major political and economic reforms. (tgam.ca/2frPJ0h)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto resident Jason Pippin was recently ordered
deported from Canada to the United States on the grounds he was
a former Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) member and had engaged in
subversion by force of the Indian government. (natpo.st/2frJObB)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)