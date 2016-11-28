Nov 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Anbang Insurance Group, a massive Chinese insurance company, is buying a majority stake in Vancouver-based Retirement Concepts, a family owned retirement home business established in 1988. (tgam.ca/2gyo3Tu)

** Experts say two cases coming before the Supreme Court this week could become landmarks in defining how Canada regulates industrial activity on indigenous lands. (tgam.ca/2gynWae)

** U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is warning he may reimpose some sanctions on Cuba and reverse last year's historic reopening of the U.S. embassy in Havana after 54 years unless Cuba agrees to major political and economic reforms. (tgam.ca/2frPJ0h)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto resident Jason Pippin was recently ordered deported from Canada to the United States on the grounds he was a former Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) member and had engaged in subversion by force of the Indian government. (natpo.st/2frJObB)

