THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz suggested that continued uncertainties surrounding Canada's economic outlook have set the bar high for an interest rate change, as the central bank approaches its deliberations for next week's rate decision. (tgam.ca/2gDGTbV)

** Canopy Growth Corp of Smiths Falls, Ontario, has an agreement to buy pharmaceutical distributor MedCann, which has placed the Canadian marijuana company's Tweed-branded cannabis strains in German pharmacies. (tgam.ca/2gDNCSY)

** The country's banking watchdog says lenders need to be more vigilant than ever as mortgage debt rises. (tgam.ca/2gDJbHI)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has submitted a proposal to the federal government requesting $318 million in additional funding in order to allow the public broadcaster to move to an ad-free model. (bit.ly/2gDCmGa)

** Mining companies are digging into renewable energy as a way to reduce costs and offset the impact of volatile conventional fuel prices as the world shifts to a low-carbon economy. (bit.ly/2gDNZNq) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)