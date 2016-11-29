BRIEF-Peabody Energy, P&L Receivables Co obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
* On Jan 27, co, P&L receivables company, llc obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
Nov 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz suggested that continued uncertainties surrounding Canada's economic outlook have set the bar high for an interest rate change, as the central bank approaches its deliberations for next week's rate decision. (tgam.ca/2gDGTbV)
** Canopy Growth Corp of Smiths Falls, Ontario, has an agreement to buy pharmaceutical distributor MedCann, which has placed the Canadian marijuana company's Tweed-branded cannabis strains in German pharmacies. (tgam.ca/2gDNCSY)
** The country's banking watchdog says lenders need to be more vigilant than ever as mortgage debt rises. (tgam.ca/2gDJbHI)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has submitted a proposal to the federal government requesting $318 million in additional funding in order to allow the public broadcaster to move to an ad-free model. (bit.ly/2gDCmGa)
** Mining companies are digging into renewable energy as a way to reduce costs and offset the impact of volatile conventional fuel prices as the world shifts to a low-carbon economy. (bit.ly/2gDNZNq) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* On Jan 27, co, P&L receivables company, llc obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".