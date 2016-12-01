Dec 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A stringent examination of the state of wireless competition in four provinces is delaying BCE Inc's $3.1-billion deal to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc . tgam.ca/2fHZsj7

** Toronto-Dominion is raising mortgage rates again, and this time the lender is going much farther than its recent hikes. tgam.ca/2fI4a05

** Protests, legal challenges over aboriginal rights and the fate of an endangered population of killer whales are among the hurdles facing Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project. tgam.ca/2fI1Czb

NATIONAL POST

** The agreement by OPEC members to cut production Wednesday could provide much-needed cushion for Canadian oil producers, though there are lingering doubts over whether the cartel can ultimately meet its stated targets. bit.ly/2fHYnb5

** Rogers Media laid off 27 staff at its English-language magazine publications Wednesday, a day after it announced 60 layoffs at its publications in Quebec. bit.ly/2fI4Rqb (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)