Dec 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Lightstream Resources Ltd, which has been under creditor protection, said a Calgary court has approved the sale of its oil and gas assets to a newly formed company. tgam.ca/2grDAHv

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is widely expected to raise its $3.8-billion bid for a U.S. bank, and the question now is whether CIBC can close the ground-breaking deal without overpaying. tgam.ca/2grC3RS

NATIONAL POST

** Mayor John Tory visited the National Post editorial board Thursday to defend his plan to toll the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, putting the proceeds toward some C$33 billion ($25 billion) in approved-but-unfunded capital projects. bit.ly/2grterc

** The federal government is expecting a deluge of police requests for marijuana tests once cannabis is legalized and is concerned about whether Canada's shrinking number of forensic labs will be able to handle the surge. bit.ly/2grCnQj ($1 = C$1.32) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)