Dec 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal government has unveiled a series of measures
aimed at curtailing Canada's booming underground market in
fentanyl, just as the death toll climbs and more communities
sound the alarm about illicit drugs. tgam.ca/2gGAsHI
** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged
Monday that people lobby him at Liberal Party cash-for-access
fundraisers, but said he ultimately makes up his own mind on
what is good for Canada. It is the first time he has admitted
that government business is being discussed at partisan Liberal
money-raising events. tgam.ca/2hr5S3B
** Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau has agreed to
remove controversial changes to the Bank Act from his latest
budget bill in response to strong objections from Quebec and
some senators. tgam.ca/2hIjuGH
NATIONAL POST
** The New Democratic Party said they want the Liberals to
turn their party's ethics guidelines into law, after Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau admitted on Monday that people
attending Liberal Party fundraising events bend his ear about
"things that are important to them." bit.ly/2hsHbEd
** The Bank of Montreal is the latest Canadian bank
seeking a settlement with regulators after discovering some
retail fund clients were charged "excess" fees over a period of
years. bit.ly/2hhLUuf
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)