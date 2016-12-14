Dec 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia New Democratic Party leader John Horgan says the Canadian federal government could end up having to use the notwithstanding clause to proceed with the controversial expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline if his party wins next spring's provincial election. tgam.ca/2gJHag4

** In the first-ever commitment of government funds to Canada's leading defender of the wrongfully convicted, the government of Ontario and the Law Society of Upper Canada have committed a total of $900,000 over three years to Innocence Canada - at a time when the organization was facing financial catastrophe. tgam.ca/2hqj8YW

** Canadian National Railway Co denied a report that alleges the Montreal-based freight carrier has overcharged Ontario taxpayers for construction work for the past 15 years. tgam.ca/2htAUYa

NATIONAL POST

** An attack on a mosque in Chakwal, Pakistan, has led to calls for an investigation in Canada over allegations a Toronto-area man was part of a group that vowed "extreme measures" against the place of worship. bit.ly/2hssb8z

** A $1.5 billion project to train Canada's fighter pilots, touted by the Liberal government as an example of how it is improving defense procurement, has gone off track as the Liberal government has quietly pushed the contract award date to next year, an extension that could see the deal announced as late as October. bit.ly/2gFzqO3