** The Ontario Superior Court has approved a deal that makes Bedrock Industries Group LLC the sole bidder for Stelco Inc, as the steel maker tries to exit more than two years of restructuring under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. tgam.ca/2hNVXbh

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited five dozen Liberal Party donors to an official dinner in honour of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in September - giving them the opportunity to mingle with senior cabinet ministers and top officials of the Chinese government. Many of the Liberal donors have direct dealings with China either through their businesses, law firms, lobbying activities or close connections to the Chinese government, the Globe and Mail has learned. tgam.ca/2hBlfZP

** The federal government says it will focus on "backbone" internet connections to remote and rural communities with its five-year program to invest C$500 million in expanded broadband access. tgam.ca/2gIj0zC

** Ottawa's decision to scrap a controversial rule that limited how long foreign workers can stay in Canada is being welcomed by businesses, analysts and migrant worker advocates as the first step in a series of reforms they hope will ultimately transform the immigration system. bit.ly/2gOU3rb