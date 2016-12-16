Dec 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Ontario Superior Court has approved a deal that makes
Bedrock Industries Group LLC the sole bidder for Stelco Inc, as
the steel maker tries to exit more than two years of
restructuring under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. tgam.ca/2hNVXbh
** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited five dozen
Liberal Party donors to an official dinner in honour of Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang in September - giving them the opportunity to
mingle with senior cabinet ministers and top officials of the
Chinese government. Many of the Liberal donors have direct
dealings with China either through their businesses, law firms,
lobbying activities or close connections to the Chinese
government, the Globe and Mail has learned. tgam.ca/2hBlfZP
** The federal government says it will focus on "backbone"
internet connections to remote and rural communities with its
five-year program to invest C$500 million in expanded broadband
access. tgam.ca/2gIj0zC
NATIONAL POST
** Ottawa's decision to scrap a controversial rule that
limited how long foreign workers can stay in Canada is being
welcomed by businesses, analysts and migrant worker advocates as
the first step in a series of reforms they hope will ultimately
transform the immigration system. bit.ly/2gOU3rb
